Brokerages Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to Announce $4.79 EPS

Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.12. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $4.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $20.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.60 to $21.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $23.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.70 to $24.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.54.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.51, for a total transaction of $4,670,729.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,527.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.51, for a total value of $9,694,773.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,817 shares of company stock valued at $52,905,963. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,269,369,000 after buying an additional 293,880 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 434,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 207,933 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,587,544,000 after acquiring an additional 203,021 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 436,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,595,000 after acquiring an additional 177,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,430,000 after buying an additional 143,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $559.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,219. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $421.98 and a one year high of $673.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $631.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $565.68.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

