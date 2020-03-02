Brokerages Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.74. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

VNO stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,892. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.17. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.64%.

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

