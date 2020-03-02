Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will post $2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSM. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,112,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,597 shares in the company, valued at $30,758,951.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,692,550. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,016,000 after purchasing an additional 70,172 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 273,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.60. 1,291,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $77.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $69.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

