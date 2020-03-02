Brokerages Anticipate WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post $154.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.75 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $124.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $623.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.90 million to $623.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $642.63 million, with estimates ranging from $637.76 million to $647.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

WSFS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $264,374.88. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 81.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $34.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

