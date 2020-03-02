Brokerages Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Announce $6.43 EPS

Equities analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.82. Amazon.com posted earnings per share of $7.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $27.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.22 to $31.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $41.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.51 to $56.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $31.62 on Monday, hitting $1,915.37. The company had a trading volume of 427,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,093. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,586.57 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,986.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,834.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.24, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

