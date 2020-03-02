Brokerages Expect Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $10.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Amplify Energy an industry rank of 181 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Amplify Energy stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.35. 559,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,324. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

