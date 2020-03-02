Brokerages Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) to announce sales of $3.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the lowest is $3.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $3.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $15.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.18 billion to $15.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $18.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of FCX opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 2.43. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,237,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after acquiring an additional 491,689 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,597,585 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $308,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,244 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.