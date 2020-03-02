Brokerages Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBIO. TheStreet downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NASDAQ:HBIO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.12. 202,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,937. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $123.33 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 808.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 60,885 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 123,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,771,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 848,191 shares during the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

