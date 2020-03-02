Brokerages Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Post Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $4.41. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $3.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $16.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.76 to $18.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.83 to $20.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.94.

JAZZ traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.16. 11,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $154.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.89.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $997,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,396. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 368.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 888,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,640,000 after purchasing an additional 699,002 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,598,000 after buying an additional 633,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,850,000 after buying an additional 431,670 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,869,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26,395.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 252,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after buying an additional 251,551 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply