Brokerages Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Post Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $4.41. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $3.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $16.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.76 to $18.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.83 to $20.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.94.

JAZZ traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.16. 11,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $154.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.89.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $997,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,396. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 368.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 888,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,640,000 after purchasing an additional 699,002 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,598,000 after buying an additional 633,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,850,000 after buying an additional 431,670 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,869,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26,395.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 252,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after buying an additional 251,551 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

