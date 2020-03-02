Brokerages Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.30. Kennametal posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMT. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $42.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.