Brokerages Expect Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Post $0.52 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Mercury Systems posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $73.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.88. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $89.44.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $458,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,195,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,311,000 after buying an additional 889,855 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,591,000 after buying an additional 499,649 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,300,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,012,000 after buying an additional 354,146 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,115,000 after buying an additional 292,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,352,000 after buying an additional 285,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

