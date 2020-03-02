Brokerages Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.10). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 281.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.80 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.68. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

