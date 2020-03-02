Brokerages Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Announce $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.40. PPG Industries reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.50. 1,440,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,322. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $100.23 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,339,000 after purchasing an additional 922,840 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,383,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 624.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after acquiring an additional 479,668 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 940,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,515,000 after acquiring an additional 365,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 536.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 290,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,841,000 after acquiring an additional 245,278 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

