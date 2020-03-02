Brokerages Expect S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) to report $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $7.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.54 billion to $7.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.09.

SPGI stock opened at $265.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.93. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $194.95 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after buying an additional 339,310 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 12.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 14.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 100.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

