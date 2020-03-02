Brokerages Expect Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.48 Million

Analysts expect Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) to announce $123.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.46 million. Switch reported sales of $107.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $510.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $501.00 million to $525.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $562.87 million, with estimates ranging from $548.20 million to $575.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

SWCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of SWCH opened at $14.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 850,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,458,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 850,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,016,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,000 shares of company stock worth $2,539,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Switch by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after buying an additional 224,286 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 79,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Switch by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after buying an additional 127,180 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Switch by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 36,941 shares during the period. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

