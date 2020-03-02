Brokerages Expect Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.63 Million

Brokerages expect Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) to report $336.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $335.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $338.10 million. Twilio posted sales of $233.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Twilio to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.29.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,307 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,231. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,874,000 after acquiring an additional 187,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,653,000 after acquiring an additional 27,179 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Twilio by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after purchasing an additional 458,920 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,405,000 after purchasing an additional 215,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,522,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $112.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $89.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.09. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

