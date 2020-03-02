Brokerages Expect W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) to Announce $4.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) to post earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.39. W W Grainger reported earnings per share of $4.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full-year earnings of $18.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $19.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $20.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.18 to $20.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W W Grainger.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Gabelli upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. G.Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the third quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GWW traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.84. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. W W Grainger has a 52-week low of $255.09 and a 52-week high of $346.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.31%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W W Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.