Brokerages Set $11.00 Target Price for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP)

Shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CNS Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CNS Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSP traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 28,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,910. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.22.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. Its lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

