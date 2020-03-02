Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Cormark cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued on Friday, February 28th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.27.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$29.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.93. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$26.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.61.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$220.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$223.59 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

