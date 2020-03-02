Brokers Issue Forecasts for Columbia Property Trust’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Columbia Property Trust in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

CXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $18.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $23.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,828,720,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,569,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52,356 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,075,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,389,000 after acquiring an additional 321,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,781,000 after acquiring an additional 189,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,394,000 after acquiring an additional 57,014 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

