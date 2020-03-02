Brokers Issue Forecasts for Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cfra dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

CLR opened at $18.95 on Monday. Continental Resources has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $20,148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039 over the last ninety days. 77.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 26.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at $2,263,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 8.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,432 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 13.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

