Brokers Issue Forecasts for Encore Capital Group, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $347.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.11 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $37.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,550,000 after buying an additional 45,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after buying an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after buying an additional 95,659 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 20,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,938,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.