Brokers Issue Forecasts for Evolus Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evolus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.83).

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Evolus from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

Evolus stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $287.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 4.30. Evolus has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Evolus news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $422,423.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

