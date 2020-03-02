Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.64). Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

KNSA stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $970.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of -1.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, SVP John F. Paolini sold 22,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $410,654.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,477 shares in the company, valued at $739,514.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,575 shares of company stock valued at $430,796. 70.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 22,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

