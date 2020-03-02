Brokers Issue Forecasts for Novanta Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Novanta in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $89.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 1.43. Novanta has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.69.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,200,387.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,572.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,381 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

