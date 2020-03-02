Brokers Issue Forecasts for Transcontinental’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Transcontinental in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.17.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Transcontinental from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$23.27 and a 12 month high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$790.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$778.50 million.

In other news, Director Christine Desaulniers sold 9,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.73, for a total value of C$153,945.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$283,104.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.