Brokers Issue Forecasts for UCB SA’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UCBJF)

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of UCB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn $5.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UCB’s FY2021 earnings at $6.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UCB from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $97.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.49. UCB has a one year low of $68.95 and a one year high of $97.20.

About UCB

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

