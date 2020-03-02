Brokers Offer Predictions for GCP Applied Technologies Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for GCP Applied Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of GCP opened at $19.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $30.63.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.84 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCP. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.