Brokers Offer Predictions for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Brill now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.15). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GBT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $63.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,712,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,635,000 after buying an additional 1,156,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,792,000 after buying an additional 205,785 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,998,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,382,000 after buying an additional 549,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,064,000 after buying an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,288,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,845 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $245,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $165,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $3,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,461,720.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,746 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,112. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

