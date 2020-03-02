Brokers Offer Predictions for Noodles & Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Noodles & Co in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

NDLS opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $361.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.18.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,570,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 787,859 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 981,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 201,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 306,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

