Brokers Offer Predictions for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Equities researchers at G.Research boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($2.10) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.55). G.Research also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.22. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 778.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. WBB Securities assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $144.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $44,993.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,656 shares of company stock worth $73,334. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.