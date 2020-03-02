Brokers Offer Predictions for Stericycle Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Stericycle in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stericycle’s FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SRCL. ValuEngine lowered Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stericycle from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $57.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $67.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

