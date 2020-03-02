Brokers Offer Predictions for Transcontinental’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.47. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$23.27 and a 12-month high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$790.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$778.50 million.

In other Transcontinental news, Director Christine Desaulniers sold 9,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.73, for a total transaction of C$153,945.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at C$283,104.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.