Brokers Set Expectations for A. O. Smith Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $39.55 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,487,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.