Brokers Set Expectations for B&G Foods, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

BGS stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $914.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $470.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in B&G Foods by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 16,997 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

