Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $12.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.10. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cormark reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$113.50.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$102.16 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$97.55 and a twelve month high of C$115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$108.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$108.95.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.73 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In related news, Director Patrick Darold Daniel acquired 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$109.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$547,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$656,400.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

