Brokers Set Expectations for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Cogent Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst J. Breen forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $73.01 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $78.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,235,000 after purchasing an additional 105,911 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 39.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 25,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $35,072.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,104 shares of company stock valued at $945,928. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 336.84%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

