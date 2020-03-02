Brokers Set Expectations for Eldorado Resorts Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ERI)

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Eldorado Resorts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.85.

Shares of ERI opened at $50.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78. Eldorado Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 208,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 466,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

