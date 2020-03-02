Brokers Set Expectations for Hyatt Hotels Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on H. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Shares of H opened at $76.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.12. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 875.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after acquiring an additional 172,600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 191,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 60,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $59,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,195,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 768,746 shares of company stock valued at $65,461,975 over the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

