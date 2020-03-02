Brokers Set Expectations for L Brands Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L Brands in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of L Brands in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21. L Brands has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in L Brands by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $2,299,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,070,000 after purchasing an additional 175,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

