Brokers Set Expectations for Oyster Point Pharma’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Oyster Point Pharma in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the year.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.83).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OYST opened at $35.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $732.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.55. Oyster Point Pharma has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $144,814,000. Invus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $63,300,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $9,141,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $9,048,000. Finally, KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $8,094,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

