Brokers Set Expectations for Select Energy Services Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Select Energy Services in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $276.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on Select Energy Services from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Saturday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $662.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.54 and a beta of 2.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $3,807,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $3,651,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 1,194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 335,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 280,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 912.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 256,924 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

