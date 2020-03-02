Brokers Set Expectations for Timkensteel Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TMST)

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Timkensteel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timkensteel’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TMST. ValuEngine raised Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Timkensteel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of Timkensteel stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. Timkensteel has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $227.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Timkensteel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Timkensteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Timkensteel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Timkensteel by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Timkensteel by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

