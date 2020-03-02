Brokers Set Expectations for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.11 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$80.18.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$69.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$74.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$74.42. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$67.69 and a 52-week high of C$77.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total value of C$744,300.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

