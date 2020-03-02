Brokers Set Expectations for Wyndham Destinations’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Wyndham Destinations in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of WYND opened at $39.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 92.76%. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 209,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 144,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 261,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.