Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Director Sells C$1,224,000.00 in Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) Director Timothy Robert Price sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.00, for a total transaction of C$1,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,857,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$327,878,490.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up C$2.25 on Monday, reaching C$82.52. 3,387,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of C$60.28 and a 52 week high of C$90.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$83.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion and a PE ratio of 31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

