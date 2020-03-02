Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) CFO Bryan K. Davis Acquires 27,500 Shares

Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) CFO Bryan K. Davis purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.67 per share, with a total value of $458,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BPR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,787,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,998. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

Get Brookfield Property Reit alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 550.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.