Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) Shares Bought by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,245 shares during the period. Brookfield Property Reit makes up approximately 2.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 1.62% of Brookfield Property Reit worth $19,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,889 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 144,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Reit during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of BPR opened at $16.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $21.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

