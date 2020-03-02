Bruce Loveday Buys 50,000 Shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) Stock

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) insider Bruce Loveday bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.49 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,250.00 ($52,659.57).

Shares of ASX TGF traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting A$1.41 ($1.00). 232,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.95. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of A$1.40 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of A$2.47 ($1.75). The company has a market capitalization of $88.83 million and a P/E ratio of -21.69.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Company Profile

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

