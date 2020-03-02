Bryan, Garnier & Co Lowers The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target to GBX 680

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 680 ($8.95) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SGE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 725 ($9.54) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sage Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 694.55 ($9.14).

LON:SGE opened at GBX 686.80 ($9.03) on Monday. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 756.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 723.76.

In related news, insider Steve Hare sold 15,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.80), for a total transaction of £115,996.50 ($152,586.82).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

